Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report November 24, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Rod Hickman won the runoff with Dr. Minh Duong to represent Senate District 32 for the...
Hickman wins Senate District 32 race
Crime tape generic
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Butler
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
A lucky Mississippi Lottery player cashed in an early holiday gift Monday, claiming the...
Player wins $200,000 jackpot!
Source: www.taylordefenseproducts.com
Wicker, Hyde-Smith announce large contract for Louisville company

Latest News

Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 24, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 23, 2021
Crime tape generic
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Butler
Daily Docket 4
Kemper County Arrest Report November 23, 2021