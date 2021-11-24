College Football Playoff rankings week 13

(WTOK) - Georgia stays in number one spot and unbeaten Cincinnati joins top four. Alabama jumps down to number three while Ohio State moves up to number two.

Ole Miss jumps up to number nine.

Week 13 CFP Rankings:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Cincinnati

5. Michigan

6. Notre Dame

7. Oklahoma State

8. Baylor

9. Ole Miss

10. Oklahoma

11. Oregon

12. Michigan State

13. BYU

14. Wisconsin

15. Texas A&M

16. Iowa

17. Pittsburgh

18. Wake Forest

19. Utah

20. NC State

21. San Diego State

22. UTSA

23. Clemson

24. Houston

25. Arkansas

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.