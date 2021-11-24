Advertisement

College Football Playoff rankings week 13

FILE - Alabama's Ronnie Harrison (15) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Artavis Scott during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game in Glendale, Ariz., in this Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, file photo. The College Football Playoff would expand from four to 12 teams, with six spots reserved for the highest ranked conference champions, under a proposal that will be considered next week by the league commissioners who manage the postseason system, a person familiar with announcement told The Associated Press on Thursday, June 10, 2021. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the CFP has not yet released details.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:08 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WTOK) - Georgia stays in number one spot and unbeaten Cincinnati joins top four. Alabama jumps down to number three while Ohio State moves up to number two.

Ole Miss jumps up to number nine.

Week 13 CFP Rankings:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Cincinnati

5. Michigan

6. Notre Dame

7. Oklahoma State

8. Baylor

9. Ole Miss

10. Oklahoma

11. Oregon

12. Michigan State

13. BYU

14. Wisconsin

15. Texas A&M

16. Iowa

17. Pittsburgh

18. Wake Forest

19. Utah

20. NC State

21. San Diego State

22. UTSA

23. Clemson

24. Houston

25. Arkansas

