College Football Playoff rankings week 13
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:08 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WTOK) - Georgia stays in number one spot and unbeaten Cincinnati joins top four. Alabama jumps down to number three while Ohio State moves up to number two.
Ole Miss jumps up to number nine.
Week 13 CFP Rankings:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Cincinnati
5. Michigan
6. Notre Dame
7. Oklahoma State
8. Baylor
9. Ole Miss
10. Oklahoma
11. Oregon
12. Michigan State
13. BYU
14. Wisconsin
15. Texas A&M
16. Iowa
17. Pittsburgh
18. Wake Forest
19. Utah
20. NC State
21. San Diego State
22. UTSA
23. Clemson
24. Houston
25. Arkansas
