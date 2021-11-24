‘Downton Abbey’ takes center stage in Atlanta

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you’re a fan of the hit TV series Downton Abbey- start planning your trip to Atlanta! A new exhibition featuring the sets, costumes, and historic events from popular, British historical drama is now open in the ATL.

Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions says fans can take an incredible journey through the grand home of Downton Abbey.

“You’re greeted by Carson and there are some moments inside where you get to apply for a job at Downton abbey. It feels very real,” Zaller said.

Gareth Naeme is the producer of the popular show. Naeme worked on this idea for more than a decade. He says the exhibition truly brings the show to life.

“It also has some exclusive footage where the characters talk the visitors directly,” Naeme said. “This is all material that no one has seen before unless you come to the exhibition.”

Visitors will get an inside look into the world of the Crawley’s and those that served them below stairs.

“One of the interesting facts is that even if you go to the home where Downton Abbey was filmed, and they have—this is kind of the similar size,” Zaller said. “But the basement is not the same so you cannot go to Mrs. Patmore’s kitchen anywhere except for this exhibition.”

Fans will also get an up-close look at over 50 official costumes, worn by their favorite actors. The costumes vary from the past six seasons and from the movie.

“Some of the really iconic costumes that many of the characters wore throughout. They are the costumes. They are right in front of you. We would like you not to touch them please but do enjoy them.” Naeme said. “So, that’s a massive part of it. Very, very enjoyable.”

The exhibition is uniquely themed for the holidays. It’s impossible not to get into the spirit of the season.

“The detail is exquisite like it was in the TV programming. That tone was carried through from Gareth and his team through to us when we were pulling it together. But it’s like,

I mean you’re here. It’s impressive. You just—the tv is not enough; you need to get in the car and come see the show,” Zaller said.

The Downton Abbey exhibition runs daily now through January 17th at Perimeter Pointe in Atlanta. For specific show times and details, click here.

