Advertisement

Dr. Minh Duong reacts to district 32 runoff results

Dr. Minh Duong lost the Senate District 32 seat to Rod Hickman in the Runoff Election.
Dr. Minh Duong lost the Senate District 32 seat to Rod Hickman in the Runoff Election.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dr. Minh Duong lost the Senate District 32 seat to Rod Hickman in the Runoff Election.

Dr. Duong held his watch party at his eye care building in North Hills. Duong threw his hat in the ring to become the senate for district 32 because he believe he could be the change the district needed.

He said that he is thankful for the people that supported him in his campaign.

“It was a great turnout considering it was the week of Thanksgiving, considering it was runoff in a special election, and we had a pretty good turnout. Congratulation to Mr. Hickman. His supports came out more than my supports. That is just the reality of running in an election. I have no regrets about anything I have done. I ran a really good positive campaign,” said Dr. Duong.

Dr. Duong and his wife opened Primary Eyecare of Meridian in 2008 and opened a second location during the pandemic to continue serving the eye health needs of the area.

He said he stepped into the political ring after listening to the concerns his patients had about their community.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lucky Mississippi Lottery player cashed in an early holiday gift Monday, claiming the...
Player wins $200,000 jackpot!
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Malcolm...
Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old Jackson man
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Church reacts to pastor arrest
Convicted sex offender working as Birmingham minister captured after 20 years on the run
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

Latest News

Meridian boys and girls basketball teams remain undefeated
Hope Village putting smiles on faces
Hope Village putting smiles on faces
Giving turkeys to teachers food drive
Giving turkeys to teachers food drive
Salvation Army in need of help for holiday season
Salvation Army in need of help for holiday season