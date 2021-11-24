Dr. Minh Duong reacts to district 32 runoff results

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dr. Minh Duong lost the Senate District 32 seat to Rod Hickman in the Runoff Election.

Dr. Duong held his watch party at his eye care building in North Hills. Duong threw his hat in the ring to become the senate for district 32 because he believe he could be the change the district needed.

He said that he is thankful for the people that supported him in his campaign.

“It was a great turnout considering it was the week of Thanksgiving, considering it was runoff in a special election, and we had a pretty good turnout. Congratulation to Mr. Hickman. His supports came out more than my supports. That is just the reality of running in an election. I have no regrets about anything I have done. I ran a really good positive campaign,” said Dr. Duong.

Dr. Duong and his wife opened Primary Eyecare of Meridian in 2008 and opened a second location during the pandemic to continue serving the eye health needs of the area.

He said he stepped into the political ring after listening to the concerns his patients had about their community.

