Hickman wins Senate District 32 race

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Attorney Rod Hickman won the runoff with Dr. Minh Duong to represent Senate District 32 for the next two years. The complete but unofficial vote Tuesday night had Hickman with 60% of the vote.

Sen. Sampson Jackson created the vacancy when he retired June 30, with two and a half years left in the term. Jackson, of Kemper County, held the seat for 29.5 years. He endorsed Hickman after the field of nine candidates was narrowed to two.

Senate District 32 will be on the 2023 ballot when all state and county offices will be again decided by voters.

