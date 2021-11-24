Advertisement

Jacob Land announced as Head Football Coach for Lamar

The Lamar Raiders announced Wednesday that Jacob Land will be the new Head Football Coach for...
The Lamar Raiders announced Wednesday that Jacob Land will be the new Head Football Coach for the team.(Lamar Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders announced Wednesday that Jacob Land will be the new Head Football Coach for the team.

Land spent the past season at Madison Ridgeland Academy, where the Patriots won the 6A state championship. Before Ridgeland, Land coached at Fort Worth Christian and North Forney high school. Land was also on staff at Jackson Prep where he helped the Patriots to win five consecutive state championships.

“We are so excited to have Jacob and his wife Kris join the Lamar family,” said Matt Boone, Athletic Director of Lamar. “Jacob’s vision for the football program and his attention to detail is second to none. He will do a fantastic job leading our young men,” Boone said.

A press conference to introduce Land will be held on Wednesday, December 1st at 3:00 pm.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Rod Hickman won the runoff with Dr. Minh Duong to represent Senate District 32 for the...
Hickman wins Senate District 32 race
Crime tape generic
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Butler
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
A lucky Mississippi Lottery player cashed in an early holiday gift Monday, claiming the...
Player wins $200,000 jackpot!
Source: www.taylordefenseproducts.com
Wicker, Hyde-Smith announce large contract for Louisville company

Latest News

FILE - Alabama's Ronnie Harrison (15) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Artavis Scott...
College Football Playoff rankings week 13
Raiders are 6-3 on the season with young roster.
Lamar Raiders’ young team is leading winning season
The University of Rutgers sent down a senior day poster to Meridian High School in honor of...
Julius Turner honored by Wildcats ahead of senior night at Rutgers University
DeMarcus Powe celebretes three point shot after assist from J.R. Yarbrough.
Meridian Wildcats continue undefeated season with win over Raymond Rangers