Jacob Land announced as Head Football Coach for Lamar

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders announced Wednesday that Jacob Land will be the new Head Football Coach for the team.

Land spent the past season at Madison Ridgeland Academy, where the Patriots won the 6A state championship. Before Ridgeland, Land coached at Fort Worth Christian and North Forney high school. Land was also on staff at Jackson Prep where he helped the Patriots to win five consecutive state championships.

“We are so excited to have Jacob and his wife Kris join the Lamar family,” said Matt Boone, Athletic Director of Lamar. “Jacob’s vision for the football program and his attention to detail is second to none. He will do a fantastic job leading our young men,” Boone said.

A press conference to introduce Land will be held on Wednesday, December 1st at 3:00 pm.

