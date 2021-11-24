Advertisement

Jones County deputy saves person from overdose

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy saved an overdosing man Wednesday morning in the Rustin community.

JCSD Sgt. Stephen Graeser was the first to arrive at a location where a man was overdosing on a possible combination of heroin and fentanyl.

According to JCSD, the man was barely breathing and had a faint pulse. CPR was being administered to the man by another person on the scene.

Sgt. Graeser administered two doses of department-issued nasal Narcan in quick succession on the man, who in a very short time, began breathing regularly with a normal pulse.

The man was later evaluated by EMServ Ambulance Service medics upon their arrival, but he declined medical transport by ambulance to the hospital.

