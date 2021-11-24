Jones County deputy saves person from overdose

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy saved an overdosing man Wednesday morning in the Rustin community.

JCSD Sgt. Stephen Graeser was the first to arrive at a location where a man was overdosing on a possible combination of heroin and fentanyl.

According to JCSD, the man was barely breathing and had a faint pulse. CPR was being administered to the man by another person on the scene.

Sgt. Graeser administered two doses of department-issued nasal Narcan in quick succession on the man, who in a very short time, began breathing regularly with a normal pulse.

“Today’s incident marks the 12th overdosed individual saved by JCSD deputies in 2021 through the use of nasal Narcan. We greatly appreciate the Mississippi Department of Mental Health for providing nasal Narcan to our department. Needless to say, our deputies, investigators, narcotics agents and corrections officers are in a position to make a difference to an overdosing individual as a result of this deployment of nasal Narcan.”

The man was later evaluated by EMServ Ambulance Service medics upon their arrival, but he declined medical transport by ambulance to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.