Jones County deputy saves person from overdose
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy saved an overdosing man Wednesday morning in the Rustin community.
JCSD Sgt. Stephen Graeser was the first to arrive at a location where a man was overdosing on a possible combination of heroin and fentanyl.
According to JCSD, the man was barely breathing and had a faint pulse. CPR was being administered to the man by another person on the scene.
Sgt. Graeser administered two doses of department-issued nasal Narcan in quick succession on the man, who in a very short time, began breathing regularly with a normal pulse.
The man was later evaluated by EMServ Ambulance Service medics upon their arrival, but he declined medical transport by ambulance to the hospital.
