Julius Turner honored by Wildcats ahead of senior night at Rutgers University

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High alumni, Julius Turner was honored by his friends and family during halftime of the Raymond vs Meridian boys basketball game.

The Scarlet Knights sent down a poster to Meridian in honor of his senior night this weekend.

Julius is a former Poplar Springs Elementary and Northwest Middle school. He is a 3.0 student who has received his Bachelors degree and is finishing his Masters degree in Criminal Justice.

Turner’s family and friends will be heading down the New Jersey for the game on Saturday.

Erica Turner said, “I’m proud of big Julius Turner. I think he knows and everybody else knows that I’ve always been his number one fan so just so see him in this new chapter of life and just senior night. I remember his senior a couple years ago here at Meridian High School so it’s just a joy just to see my little bitty brother just to go on and take care of business on the field and off the field in the classroom. I’m so proud of you Julius and I’ll see you Saturday.”

The Maryland vs Rutgers game kicks off at 11 a.m. CT on the Big10 Network.

