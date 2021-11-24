Advertisement

Lamar Raiders’ young team is leading winning season

Raiders are 6-3 on the season with young roster.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Despite a young roster, the Lamar Raiders girls basketball team have a winning season.

The Raiders are 6-3 on the season, but their team does not have a single senior on their roster.

They are lead by four juniors and underclassman.

Sophomore Sarah Dudley Reed is averaging 11 points this season and freshman Aryah Grace is averaging 15 ponts this season. Grace has even had two games with over 20 points.

