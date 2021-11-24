Meridian Wildcats continue undefeated season with win over Raymond Rangers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Raymond Rangers boys basketball team took on the Meridian High Wildcats Tuesday night.

Former Meridian High School basketball coach Tony Tadlock, who now leads the Rangers and this was his second trip back to Meridian since leaving the program.

Before the half Devin Portis will take a shot from the arc and gets the three. The Wildcats lead heading into half 25-23.



Meridian would keep the game close but would get the win 56-50 over the Rangers.

After the game former Wildcats coach, Tadlock, said, “Gymnasium, looks good, I see we got air conditioner back here now, when I was here there was no air. New lights, new court, it’s good to be back to Meridian. Meridian is a special place to me. Got a lot of friends and collegues here.”

Head coach Ron Norman said, “He [Tadlock] made my transition here in 2017 very very easy. We won a state championship together so that can’t ever be taken away from us. He’s a dear friend and a great legend of a coach of himself. He’s been in the state tournament I think four or five times in a row including his time here with us. I owe credit to Raymond and coach Tadlock. Their program is really good but we’re a pretty good program ourselves and I’m really proud of our kids and the way we responded.”

The Wildcats are still undefeated this season.

The Meridian girls basketball team is also undefeated with a win over Raymond 45-37.

