Advertisement

Meridian Wildcats continue undefeated season with win over Raymond Rangers

Former Meridian High coach Tony Tadlock returned to Wildcats gym for the first time in about two years to lead the Rangers.
DeMarcus Powe celebretes three point shot after assist from J.R. Yarbrough.
DeMarcus Powe celebretes three point shot after assist from J.R. Yarbrough.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Raymond Rangers boys basketball team took on the Meridian High Wildcats Tuesday night.

Former Meridian High School basketball coach Tony Tadlock, who now leads the Rangers and this was his second trip back to Meridian since leaving the program.

Before the half Devin Portis will take a shot from the arc and gets the three. The Wildcats lead heading into half 25-23.

Meridian would keep the game close but would get the win 56-50 over the Rangers.

After the game former Wildcats coach, Tadlock, said, “Gymnasium, looks good, I see we got air conditioner back here now, when I was here there was no air. New lights, new court, it’s good to be back to Meridian. Meridian is a special place to me. Got a lot of friends and collegues here.”

Head coach Ron Norman said, “He [Tadlock] made my transition here in 2017 very very easy. We won a state championship together so that can’t ever be taken away from us. He’s a dear friend and a great legend of a coach of himself. He’s been in the state tournament I think four or five times in a row including his time here with us. I owe credit to Raymond and coach Tadlock. Their program is really good but we’re a pretty good program ourselves and I’m really proud of our kids and the way we responded.”

The Wildcats are still undefeated this season.

The Meridian girls basketball team is also undefeated with a win over Raymond 45-37.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lucky Mississippi Lottery player cashed in an early holiday gift Monday, claiming the...
Player wins $200,000 jackpot!
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Malcolm...
Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old Jackson man
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Church reacts to pastor arrest
Convicted sex offender working as Birmingham minister captured after 20 years on the run
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

Latest News

The University of Rutgers sent down a senior day poster to Meridian High School in honor of...
Julius Turner honored by Wildcats ahead of senior night at Rutgers University
Meridian boys and girls basketball teams remain undefeated
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, right, prepares to pass as he is guarded by New Orleans...
Towns’ 28 points paces Timberwolves past Pelicans, 110-96