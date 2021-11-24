Advertisement

Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Butler

Victim was leaving a local business with Thanksgiving items when she was killed
By Pat Peterson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - The Butler Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run.

The crime happened Tuesday night near the 100 block of E. Pushmataha Street.

Authorities identified the victim as 69-year old Marie Ward. Ward was leaving a local business and carrying items for Thanksgiving when she was killed.

We have a reporter on the way. We’ll update this developing story when police release new information. We do expect new information in this criminal investigation Wednesday afternoon.

