Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Butler

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - The Butler Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run.

The crime happened Tuesday night near the 100 block of E. Pushmataha Street.

Authorities identified the victim as 69-year old Marie Ward. Ward was leaving a local business and carrying items for Thanksgiving when she was killed.

We have a reporter on the way. We’ll update this developing story when police release new information. We do expect new information in this criminal investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.