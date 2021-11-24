Rain arrives after noon on Thanksgiving

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thanksgiving! Our holiday will become rainy, so if you’re planning anything outdoors, you’ll want to do that before about 1 PM to avoid any potential for rain.

Tonight & Thanksgiving

Tonight will be cloudy and not so cold, but we’ll still be cold enough for jackets if you’re going out. The low temperature by morning will be near 43 degrees. Thanksgiving will be mainly cloudy with rain increasing after about 2 PM. The high temperature will be near 70 degrees. Rain will fall through the evening before fading away Thursday night.

Egg Bowl Forecast

Rain is likely for the Egg Bowl on Saturday! Umbrellas are not usually allowed in the stadiums, so make sure you have rain jackets and ponchos. Dress for cold, too! Temperatures may be near 60 degrees at kickoff at 6:30 PM, but the temperatures will drop through the 50s and could be in the 40s before the game ends in Starkville.

Iron Bowl Forecast

Alabama travels to Auburn for the Iron Bowl on Saturday. Expect sunshine with a kickoff temperature near 60 degrees at 2:30 PM. The second half could become a little bit chilly.

Black Friday Forecast

The sun will return on Friday, but so will the chill. If you’re planning on hitting the Black Friday sales, dress for the chill. The morning low will be near 38 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 54 degrees.

Weekend Forecast

This weekend will start sunny. Saturday’s morning low will be near 30 degrees. The high will be near 60 degrees. Sunday will be partly cloudy. The low temperature in the morning will be near 39 degrees. The afternoon high temperature will be near 64 degrees.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will stay dry with chilly mornings and warming afternoons.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.