United States Naval Academy student returns to hometown

Matthew Newton talks about experience in Annapolis
Matthew Newton speaks on U.S. Naval Academy experience
Matthew Newton speaks on U.S. Naval Academy experience(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) -

Matthew Newton is a Butler, Alabama native and is in his Junior year in the United States Naval Academy.

He is a Midshipman in the Naval Academy and has enjoyed every second of it especially his time on the parachute team.

Newton wanted to return home and talk about the Naval Academy because he wants people to know there is more than just the typical life and career path.

Newton was first inspired to apply for the U.S. Naval Academy after taking a trip to Washington D.C. for a leadership conference.

Once he toured the Naval Academy he knew what step he wanted to take next.

Newton wants others to keep trying even if they don’t immediately get into the Naval Academy and shoot for the stars as they move to their next stage in life.

