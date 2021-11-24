Advertisement

USDA accepting applications for $1.5B in loans, grants for access to high-speed internet

Sen. John Boozman’s office announced Tuesday that a $7.1 million USDA grant will fund two...
Sen. John Boozman’s office announced Tuesday that a $7.1 million USDA grant will fund two high-speed broadband infrastructure projects in Baxter, Marion, and Stone Counties.(Pablo)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for up to $1.15 billion in loans and grants to help people in rural areas get access to high-speed internet.

This announcement comes on the heels of Biden’s infrastructure bill, which provides another nearly $2 billion in additional funding for the ReConnect program.

The Broadband ReConnect Program gives loans and grants for the costs of construction or acquisition of facilities and equipment needed to provide broadband service in eligible rural areas.

This application window is for the third round of funding.

“High-speed internet is the new electricity,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “It must be reliable, affordable, and available to everyone.”

Vilsack said expanding broadband availability in rural areas will help create jobs, help farmers use precision agriculture technologies, expand access to health care and educational services, and create economic opportunities for rural Americans.

Applicants must commit to building facilities capable of providing broadband service at speeds of 100 Mbps to every location in a proposed service area at the same time.

Applications can be submitted here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Rod Hickman won the runoff with Dr. Minh Duong to represent Senate District 32 for the...
Hickman wins Senate District 32 race
Crime tape generic
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Butler
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
A lucky Mississippi Lottery player cashed in an early holiday gift Monday, claiming the...
Player wins $200,000 jackpot!
Source: www.taylordefenseproducts.com
Wicker, Hyde-Smith announce large contract for Louisville company

Latest News

Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 defendants found guilty of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Diesel Equipment Technology Program at ECCC
ECCC offers Diesel Equipment Technology Program in Philadelphia since 2019
FILE - Office of Management and Budget acting director Shalanda Young speaks during a Senate...
Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office
Crime tape generic
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Butler