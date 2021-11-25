94th Egg Bowl game will kick off Thursday Night

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday night will be the 118th all time meeting between the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University.

This is the 10th longest uninterrupted rivalry in college football.

Looking back on this rivalry, the famous Golden Egg trophy made its introduction into the rivalry in 1927. Students of both Ole Miss and Mississippi State decided they wanted the in state rivalry to mean something.

In the 1926 game Ole Miss finally broke their 13 game losing streak with a win over the Bulldogs and the fans rushed the field. But with the rush, came a fight, so the idea of a trophy to play for became a reality to both of these teams.

The trophy was originally designed to look like a golden football but fans thought it resembled a golden egg. But the name of the Egg Bowl was not born until 1978.

The magnolia state rivalry has been played 26 times on Thanksgiving day where MSU has an 11-14 record on that day.

Overall, Ole Miss leads the series 57-29-5.

The Bulldogs have already beat two Top 25 College Football Playoff teams. They are also one of eight teams in the nation with three wins over AP Top 25 teams this season.

The last time the Egg Bowl was played in Starkville was 2019, which all came down to a thriller. Matt Corral came off the bench and threw a touchdown pass to Elijah Moore to try to tie up the game. A missed Luke Logan field goal gave the Bulldogs the 21-20 victory.

But last year was all Rebels winning 31-24 in Vaught Hemmingway Stadium.

This years game has a New Years six bowl on the line.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. in Davis Wade Stadium on Thursday night. WTOK Sports will have the full recap following the game.

