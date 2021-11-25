Advertisement

Boy, 3, dies after fall from 17th floor of Chicago building

Police say a 3-year-old boy may have pushed out a window screen in a 17th floor Chicago...
Police say a 3-year-old boy may have pushed out a window screen in a 17th floor Chicago apartment before he fell from the window. He was found in bushes below and pronounced dead at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say the death of a 3-year-old boy who died after plunging from the 17th floor window of a Chicago apartment building is being investigated by police and child welfare officials.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the boy Wednesday as Lamar Roach Jr. of Chicago.

Police say the boy may have pushed out a window screen in an apartment Tuesday night before he fell from the window. He was found in bushes below and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the boy’s fatal plunge about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday was being investigated as an accident.

The state’s Department of Children and Family Services is also investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie Ward, 69, killed during hit-and-run incident in Butler, Ala.
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Butler
Attorney Rod Hickman won the runoff with Dr. Minh Duong to represent Senate District 32 for the...
Hickman wins Senate District 32 race
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
A lucky Mississippi Lottery player cashed in an early holiday gift Monday, claiming the...
Player wins $200,000 jackpot!
The Lamar Raiders announced Wednesday that Jacob Land will be the new Head Football Coach for...
Jacob Land announced as Head Football Coach for Lamar

Latest News

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Metro ambulance catches fire, no injuires reported
Thanksgiving travel is expected to reach near pre-pandemic levels. (Source: CNN via CNN...
On the road again: Travelers emerge in time for Thanksgiving
A jury has found all three men guilty in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
Three men found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Butler
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Butler