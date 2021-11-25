Love’s Kitchen passes out Thanksgiving dinner

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Love’s Kitchen passed out hot meals earlier this morning.

There were volunteers present to help pass out items to those in need.

People that got plates were able to get turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, green beans, and a dessert.

Along with their meals--they gave out blankets and toiletries.

Those helping out were thankful that they were able to be a helping hand and they were thankful for the communities’ efforts to donate.

