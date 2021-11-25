Advertisement

Love’s Kitchen passes out Thanksgiving dinner

Kitchen happy to be part of the community
Love's Kitchen
Love's Kitchen(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Love’s Kitchen passed out hot meals earlier this morning.

There were volunteers present to help pass out items to those in need.

People that got plates were able to get turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, green beans, and a dessert.

Along with their meals--they gave out blankets and toiletries.

Those helping out were thankful that they were able to be a helping hand and they were thankful for the communities’ efforts to donate.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie Ward, 69, killed during hit-and-run incident in Butler, Ala.
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Butler
Attorney Rod Hickman won the runoff with Dr. Minh Duong to represent Senate District 32 for the...
Hickman wins Senate District 32 race
The Lamar Raiders announced Wednesday that Jacob Land will be the new Head Football Coach for...
Jacob Land announced as Head Football Coach for Lamar
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 24, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 24, 2021

Latest News

Matthew Newton speaks on U.S. Naval Academy experience
United States Naval Academy student returns to hometown
Donated toys at United Way
Hope Village putting smiles on faces
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Mount Zion Baptist Church gives back
Boys & Girls Club
The Boys & Girls Club gives back for holiday season