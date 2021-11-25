Advertisement

National Geographic’s famed ‘Afghan Girl’ evacuated to Italy

FILE - In this file photo taken on Oct. 26, 2016, Pakistan's Inam Khan, owner of a book shop,...
FILE - In this file photo taken on Oct. 26, 2016, Pakistan's Inam Khan, owner of a book shop, shows a copy of a National Geographic magazine with the photograph of Afghan refugee Sharbat Gulla, from his rare collection in Islamabad, Pakistan.(AP Photo/B.K. Bangash, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday.

The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.

Gulla gained international fame in 1985 as an Afghan refugee, after war photographer Steve McCurry’s photograph of her, with piercing green eyes, was published on the cover of National Geographic. McCurry found her again in 2002.

In 2014, she surfaced in Pakistan but went into hiding when authorities accused her of buying a fake Pakistani identity card and ordered her deported. She was flown to Kabul where the president hosted a reception for her at the presidential palace and handed her keys to a new apartment.

Italy was one of several Western countries that airlifted hundreds of Afghans out of the country following the departure of U.S. forces and the Taliban takeover in August.

In a statement announcing Gulla’s arrival in Rome, Draghi’s office said her photograph had come to “symbolize the vicissitudes and conflict of the chapter in history that Afghanistan and its people were going through at the time.”

It said it had received requests “by those in civil society, and in particular by non-profit organizations working in Afghanistan” backing Gulla’s plea for help to leave the country.

Italy organized her travel to Italy “as part of the wider evacuation program in place for Afghan citizens and the government’s plan for their reception and integration,” the statement said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie Ward, 69, killed during hit-and-run incident in Butler, Ala.
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Butler
Attorney Rod Hickman won the runoff with Dr. Minh Duong to represent Senate District 32 for the...
Hickman wins Senate District 32 race
The Lamar Raiders announced Wednesday that Jacob Land will be the new Head Football Coach for...
Jacob Land announced as Head Football Coach for Lamar
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 24, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 24, 2021

Latest News

2021 WTOK & Cane's Toython
WTOK kicks off annual Toython campaign
Meridian Crossroads
Stores opening early on Black Friday
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
Police walk by an inflated helium balloon of Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, from the Star Wars...
Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings