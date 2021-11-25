Advertisement

Operation Christmas Child wraps up

By Harrison Nix
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - .

This week marked the end of Operation Christmas Child for this holiday season.

Churches team up every year with Samaritan’s Purse to fill boxes for kids in underserved countries. The boxes are filled with things such as school supplies, toys, personal hygiene items, and a bible for each kid to read. We spoke with one volunteer who told us that these gift boxes mean a lot to the kids that receive them.

“We have some people that have told us that when they go into the mission field and go into some of these areas, they see the shoeboxes that they kept to use as their personal use. It’s not like here in the United States we’d probably throw the box away. But these children don’t have anything, so this is very important to them that they get a little bit of something,” said Cathy Raley, central drop-off leader at Northcrest Baptist church.

If you would like to volunteer for Operation Christmas child next year, please visit the Samaritan’s Purse website for details.

