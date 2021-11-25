Showers stick around for Thanksgiving night, but dry weather returns for Black Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Egg Bowl: The Egg Bowl kicks off at 6:30 Thursday evening in Starkville. Temperatures will start out in the lower 60′s before dropping into the lower 50′s by the end of the game. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the whole game.

Black Friday: Friday starts off chilly with temperatures in the mid 30′s and patchy cloud cover. We’ll warm up nicely, into the mid 50′s for the afternoon hours with more sunshine.

The Weekend: Temperatures for Saturday morning will start off in the lower 30′s, but we’ll warm quickly. Any football games this weekend should go off without a hitch as temperatures will be in the lower 60′s with mostly sunny skies. Lows will drop into the upper 30′s for Sunday morning. Partly cloudy skies make a return for the afternoon on Sunday with temperatures climbing into the middle 60′s.

Monday: Our first annual Toython Block Party will be hosted outside WTOK studios Monday afternoon from 4:30pm until 7:00pm. Monday will shape up perfectly for any outdoor plans with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60′s and sunny skies after a chilly start in the 30′s for the morning hours.

Tuesday through Thursday: Temperatures will jump back into the mid to upper 60′s for Tuesday through Thursday. Sunshine sticks around for Tuesday before clouds return through Thursday. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40′s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.