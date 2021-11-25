Stores opening early on Black Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Are you looking to snag a few Black Friday deals and doorbusters? Several national big-box retailers will open early Friday.

Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Retailers work hard to generate revenue for the important, holiday shopping season. Your favorite stores typically offer deep discounts and holidays specials.

Here’s a list of some of the stores we know will open early tomorrow:

-Walmart and Best Buy open at 5:00 a.m.

-Bed Bath and Beyond and Ulta both open at 6:00 a.m.

-Books a Million, Belk and Ross invite customers in at 7:00 a.m.

-Hobby Lobby kicks off its Black Friday shopping at 8:00 a.m.

A quick note- these hours might vary from store-to-store. Check the hours at your local store before planning your Black Friday shopping.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.