Thanksgiving Showers are on the Menu

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A well advertised cold front will move into the WTOK area today. Ahead of it, expect mild temps around 70 degrees, but rain chances will increase as the cold front gets closer. Areas closer to I-59 will get showers moving in between Noon and 2PM. Meridian will get showers moving in betwen 3PM and 6PM. Sumter & Choctaw counties will get showers after 4PM. So, make sure to carry the umbrella for the 2nd half of the day. Rainfall amounts will be less than .50″.

Heading up to Starkville for the Egg Bowl? This same front will bring rain during the tailgate time and for the start of the game. However, showers will taper-off as the game goes on.

Behind the front, showers will end around Meridian before Midnight, then cooler air will settle in. So, dress warmly for Black Friday shopping. Friday morning, temps will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Friday afternoon, expect mainly sunny skies with highs only in the low-mid 50s. Saturday morning, plan for another dose of freezing temps (so protect any sensitive plants). Temperatures land in the low 60s by Saturday afternoon. More 60s on deck for Sunday.

Early next week, more 60s are expected with sunshine! Also, Hurricane Season officially ends on Tuesday, November 30th.

**As we wrap up November, we’ll start our WTOK Toython! New this year, we’re having a Toython Block Party sponsored by Raising Canes right in front of our WTOK downtown Meridian studio. Make sure to come join the fun, hear some LIVE music, and most importantly....bring toys to donate. The block party will be from 4:30PM-7PM.

