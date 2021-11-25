WTOK kicks off annual Toython campaign

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK is teaming up with Raising Cane’s and several agencies of the United Way to make sure kids in our area have toys for Christmas.

Our annual Toython will kick off Monday, November 29th in a big way as WTOK will host a block party from 4:30 until 7:00 in front of our downtown studios.

It is free to the public and we’ll be cooking up hotdogs for you. The band from EMCC in Scooba will be performing as well. All you have to do is bring some toys, show up and have a good time with us.

”You bring us toys and we’re going to feed you hot dogs and chips and candy canes and all those kinds of fun things,” said Jacque Harms, General Manager of WTOK-TV. “It’s going to be festive. There’s going to be Christmas trees and lights and just a lot of holiday joy. We need out Toython to be a huge success this year and we’re going to start it with a big block party.’

“I’m going to speak for the rest of our agencies,” said David Shultz, Executive Director of The Wesley House. “As part of the United Way, we have a vetting process. People have to apply. For the children that receive these toys, they appreciate that and the parents that are able to get these, they appreciate that for their children to have that joy at Christmas.”

The block party to kick-off Toython 2021 is Monday from 4:30-7:00. We hope to see you all here. This year’s Toython campaign runs through December 9th.

