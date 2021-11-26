Advertisement

AMR transports nursing facility residents to families for Thanksgiving

AMR transports nursing facility residents to families for Thanksgiving
AMR transports nursing facility residents to families for Thanksgiving(WLOX)
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - You may have seen some ambulance trucks driving around the coast on Thanksgiving, but many of them were driving to homes instead of hospitals.

American Medical Response (AMR) made round trips so nursing facility residents can be with their family for the holiday. Robert Hubbard has been a resident at Dunbar Village in Bay St. Louis for four years and said he doesn’t get to see his family much.

Hubbard said he’s excited to take the opportunity to reunite with family while getting fresh air.

“It’s real exciting to go home with family. Plus, during the ride you can get out. It’s wonderful just to ride around and see what’s changed, I’m very thankful,” said Hubbard.

AMR said it takes residents in wheelchair van transports to families within Harrison and Hancock County. AMR Deputy Chief of Operations Charley Wise said it’s an effort the organization has done for more than 25 years.

“We get to take and reunite families together and have those special moments when they can’t have those moments at facilities that they’re at. It’s a different feeling from when we have to ride on an emergency call and do something special,” said Wise.

Hubbard’s sister Ann Levy, said the family doesn’t get to talk to him just as much as they don’t get to see him.

Levy explained since Hubbard prefers in-person interaction as opposed to talking on the phone, it’s refreshing to see his smile.

“It’s marvelous to have this opportunity to share this holiday with our brother, especially with the COVID we’ve haven’t been able to visit him,” said Levy.

AMR said six nursing facility residents were handpicked to participate in the program this year.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Metro ambulance catches fire, no injuires reported
Marie Ward, 69, killed during hit-and-run incident in Butler, Ala.
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Butler
Meridian Crossroads
Stores opening early on Black Friday
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition

Latest News

Love's Kitchen
Love’s Kitchen passes out Thanksgiving dinner
Matthew Newton speaks on U.S. Naval Academy experience
United States Naval Academy student returns to hometown
Donated toys at United Way
Hope Village putting smiles on faces
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Mount Zion Baptist Church gives back
Boys & Girls Club
The Boys & Girls Club gives back for holiday season