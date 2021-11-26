AMR transports nursing facility residents to families for Thanksgiving

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - You may have seen some ambulance trucks driving around the coast on Thanksgiving, but many of them were driving to homes instead of hospitals.

American Medical Response (AMR) made round trips so nursing facility residents can be with their family for the holiday. Robert Hubbard has been a resident at Dunbar Village in Bay St. Louis for four years and said he doesn’t get to see his family much.

Hubbard said he’s excited to take the opportunity to reunite with family while getting fresh air.

“It’s real exciting to go home with family. Plus, during the ride you can get out. It’s wonderful just to ride around and see what’s changed, I’m very thankful,” said Hubbard.

AMR said it takes residents in wheelchair van transports to families within Harrison and Hancock County. AMR Deputy Chief of Operations Charley Wise said it’s an effort the organization has done for more than 25 years.

“We get to take and reunite families together and have those special moments when they can’t have those moments at facilities that they’re at. It’s a different feeling from when we have to ride on an emergency call and do something special,” said Wise.

Hubbard’s sister Ann Levy, said the family doesn’t get to talk to him just as much as they don’t get to see him.

Levy explained since Hubbard prefers in-person interaction as opposed to talking on the phone, it’s refreshing to see his smile.

“It’s marvelous to have this opportunity to share this holiday with our brother, especially with the COVID we’ve haven’t been able to visit him,” said Levy.

AMR said six nursing facility residents were handpicked to participate in the program this year.

