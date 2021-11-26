Advertisement

Cooler weather for Black Friday shopping

Cooler for this Black Friday
Cooler for this Black Friday(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re behind a cold front, and it feels like it. Some spots started the day with 30s, and the afternoon only brings highs in the mid 50s which will be 5-10 degrees below average. So, dress warmly for shopping today. Thankfully, High pressure is the dominant player in our pattern, so expect some nice sunshine today.

Tonight, lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. So, protect your sensitive plants. Otherwise, the cold start to Saturday will be replaced with a cool afternoon as highs climb into the low 60s. Sunday morning, an upper disturbance will bring a chance for light showers to our area. Otherwise, expect a dry afternoon with highs near 60.

We wrap up November early next week with dry/cool conditions. Low 60s are on deck for Monday with seasonable mid 60s for Tuesday. Also, Hurricane season ends on Tuesday.

**Make sure to visit WTOK on Monday, November 29th between 4:30PM - 7:00PM for the kick-off to our annual Toython. This year, we’re jump starting the Toython with a block party! So, come eat, listen to music, and of course donate toys to support the cause!

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Metro ambulance catches fire, no injuires reported
Marie Ward, 69, killed during hit-and-run incident in Butler, Ala.
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Butler
Meridian Crossroads
Stores opening early on Black Friday
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - November 26, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - November 26, 2021
Weather - November 25, 2021
Weather - November 25, 2021
We dry out for the weekend and for our Toython Block Party
Showers stick around for Thanksgiving night, but dry weather returns for Black Friday
PM showers for the holiday
Thanksgiving showers are on the menu