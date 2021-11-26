Cooler weather for Black Friday shopping

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re behind a cold front, and it feels like it. Some spots started the day with 30s, and the afternoon only brings highs in the mid 50s which will be 5-10 degrees below average. So, dress warmly for shopping today. Thankfully, High pressure is the dominant player in our pattern, so expect some nice sunshine today.

Tonight, lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. So, protect your sensitive plants. Otherwise, the cold start to Saturday will be replaced with a cool afternoon as highs climb into the low 60s. Sunday morning, an upper disturbance will bring a chance for light showers to our area. Otherwise, expect a dry afternoon with highs near 60.

We wrap up November early next week with dry/cool conditions. Low 60s are on deck for Monday with seasonable mid 60s for Tuesday. Also, Hurricane season ends on Tuesday.

**Make sure to visit WTOK on Monday, November 29th between 4:30PM - 7:00PM for the kick-off to our annual Toython. This year, we’re jump starting the Toython with a block party! So, come eat, listen to music, and of course donate toys to support the cause!

