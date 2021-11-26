Advertisement

Fake exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny in Mississippi

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) - A man accused of impersonating an exterminator in Tupelo is now under arrest.

Tupelo police say on November 7, Deandrea Hull convinced an elderly resident at an apartment on West Main Street that he was a professional bug killer.

While pretending to spray the apartment, Hull allegedly stole several credit cards.

Police caught up with Hull and he is now charged with credit card fraud and grand larceny. Hull is also connected to a grand larceny case on North Hill Drive.

On November 22, several items were taken from a house while Hull worked on a construction crew.

Hull’s bond is set at $5,000 for two counts of credit card fraud and $12,500 for one count of grand larceny.

