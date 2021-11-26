Freezing temps expected tonight, clouds move back in for Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sunshine will continue to be plentiful through the remainder of Black Friday. Clear skies stick with us for the overnight hours, allowing us to drop into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s for Saturday morning.

Clouds will be on the increase for Saturday with temperatures climbing into the lower 60′s. The weather will cooperate for the Iron Bowl with temperatures in the lower 60′s in Auburn. Lows will drop into the mid 30′s for overnight into Sunday. Isolated showers are possible, but unlikely, for Sunday morning. By the noon hour, we will be left with partly cloudy skies and temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60′s.

Sunshine returns for Monday, just in time for our first Toython Block Party outside the WTOK studio. Temperatures will climb into the lower 60′s for Monday afternoon with lows dropping into the mid 30′s overnight into Tuesday. We’ll keep the sunshine for Tuesday, as well as gain a gradual warming trend into the upper 60′s for the afternoon hours.

Clouds start to filter in for Wednesday with peeks of sunshine and highs in the upper 60′s. We remain dry through Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.