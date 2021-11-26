Lazy Acres Christmas Tree Farm makes its return

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Christmas season has officially kicked off at Lazy Acres.

People were out and about on the farm picking out trees for their homes.

The general feeling of the day was excitement and Christmas cheer.

Rides can be taken throughout the tree farm and you can cut down your own tree.

People can also visit the gift shop (Santa’s Workshop) and buy all kinds of gifts and goodies.

Hours of operation at the tree farm are 10 am-5 pm on Monday through Saturday and 1 pm-5 pm on Sunday.

From 5 pm- 10 pm, you can take a ride to look at the Christmas lights on the farm.

For additional information visit the Lazy Acres Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.