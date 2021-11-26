Advertisement

Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital

Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula hospital early Friday morning. Hopkins is wanted for two murders in Meridian.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are looking for a 20-year-old murder suspect who escaped a deputy’s custody Friday morning in Pascagoula.

Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins had been a patient at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula after being shot multiple times in Moss Point two weeks ago. He has not yet been charged with anything in Moss Point, said Police Chief Brandon Ashley. The shooting is still under investigation.

However, once Hopkins was hospitalized, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were made aware that he is wanted for two murders in Meridian and has 13 additional warrants for various charges, including drug charges in Gulfport.

Hopkins was placed under arrest and a deputy was assigned to guard him in the hospital, said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. Around 6am Friday, Hopkins told the deputy he had to use the restroom and somehow escaped from the hospital, said the sheriff, adding that an internal investigation was being done into Hopkins’ escape.

Surveillance video from a nearby hotel showed Hopkins changing out of his hospital gown into a black hoodie with a fleur de lis blanket wrapped around his waist. The sheriff said he got the clothes from an unlocked car in the hotel parking lot.

Hopkins is described as standing 6′2″ and weighing around 185 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If anyone sees him, please contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

