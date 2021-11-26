Advertisement

Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:20 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy.

But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers’ minds.

Buoyed by solid hiring, healthy pay gains and substantial savings, customers are returning to stores and splurging on all types of items.

But the spike has also resulted in limited selection across the board as suppliers and retailers have been caught flat-footed.

Shortages of shipping containers and truckers have helped to delay deliveries, while inflation continues to creep.

The combination of higher prices and lack of inventory could make for a less festive mood.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie Ward, 69, killed during hit-and-run incident in Butler, Ala.
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Butler
Attorney Rod Hickman won the runoff with Dr. Minh Duong to represent Senate District 32 for the...
Hickman wins Senate District 32 race
The Lamar Raiders announced Wednesday that Jacob Land will be the new Head Football Coach for...
Jacob Land announced as Head Football Coach for Lamar
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 24, 2021

Latest News

The National Retail Federation expects record holiday shopping this year.
Black Friday: boom or bust?
Love’s Kitchen passes out Thanksgiving dinner
Love’s Kitchen passes out Thanksgiving dinner
Operation Christmas Child wraps up
Operation Christmas Child wraps up
WTOK kicks off annual Toython campaign
WTOK kicks off annual Toython campaign