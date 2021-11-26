University of Alabama creates memorial scholarship to honor Cecil Hurt

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama has created a memorial scholarship to honor late Tuscaloosa News writer Cecil Hurt.

Cecil passed away on Tuesday at the age of 62. Hurt had been with the Tuscaloosa News since 1982.

Donations to the Cecil Hurt Memorial Fund will be decided by Cecil’s family and friends.

To donate, click here.

For those who have inquired about memorials for Cecil Hurt: Cecil’s family, in conjunction with The University of Alabama, has created a memorial scholarship fund to honor Cecil. To contribute: https://t.co/jGdiKtkhqu or contact UA Office of Advancement Services 205.348.5370 — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) November 26, 2021

