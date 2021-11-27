Advertisement

Auburn students win $1 million bass fishing tournament

Logan Parks and Tucker Smith reeled in a big one in mid November. The members of the AU fishing...
Logan Parks and Tucker Smith reeled in a big one in mid November. The members of the AU fishing team won a Bass Pro Shops competition and took $1 million home.(WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Two Auburn University students have won the $1 million first-place prize in the Bass Pro Shops U.S. Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships.

Logan Parks, a senior, and Tucker Smith, a sophomore, topped 350 teams in the three-day event at Table Rock Lake in Ridgedale, Missouri, pulling in five fish last Sunday for a total of 16.41 pounds, news outlets reported.

The tournament, which celebrated Bass Pro Shops 50th anniversary and also raised money and awareness for conservation, will be aired on NBC at 4 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Parks and Smith split the prize and also went home with 2022 Toyota Tundra CrewMax trucks and Nitro Z21 bass boats for their efforts.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” said Parks, 23, who will graduate with degrees in supply chain management and information systems management in December. “We woke up this morning thinking it was a dream, but then we looked at our phones and realized it wasn’t. We’re just blown away.”

“We’re speechless. To win a tournament of this caliber is amazing,” said

Smith, a 20-year-old marketing major who won three Bassmaster national titles in high school, said they were “speechless.”

“To win a tournament of this caliber is amazing,” he said.

Auburn’s team was 10th out of 350 teams after the first day of competition, finished eighth among the top 200 teams on day two and then hit the jackpot on the final day. They topped the team of Joseph Nicholson and Gary Sterkel, both of Cleveland, by just .23 of a pound in the final tally to take home the win.

The key to the championship, Parks said, was spotting a group of birds diving in the water in an area of the 45,000-acre lake they had not yet explored.

Sterkel and Nicholson won the second-place prize of $200,000. Chris Martin, of Nixa, Missouri, and Kevin Burnett, of Cape Fair, Missouri, took the third-place prize of $50,000.

Both Parks and Smith want to fish professionally one day.

“It’s been the goal since day one, and I was already planning on doing it, but was really struggling to figure out how I was going to do it monetarily. This tournament really, really helps boost my confidence that, yes I can fish professionally, do well and win, but also it helps knowing I’m pretty much set for the next few years,” Parks said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
Iron Bowl Forecast
Freezing temps expected tonight, clouds move back in for Saturday

Latest News

Shoppers in Downtown Meridian
Meridian Business Alert Network re-launched
Customer shops during Small Business Saturday
Meridian Small Business Saturday
Queen City Classic
Queen City Classic held Saturday
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later