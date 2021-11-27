Advertisement

Meridian businesses and shoppers embrace the return of Black Friday

Many took to the stores Friday in Meridian for Black Friday deals too good to pass up.
Many took to the stores Friday in Meridian for Black Friday deals too good to pass up.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People took to the stores Friday in Meridian for Black Friday deals too good to pass up.

Shopping bags in hand and wallets open. Many people couldn’t resist the great deals local and big box stores were offering Friday.

“The deals that are like 50% off, 75% off, and then like they have some really nice stuff around here. It’s just really convenient, very convenient shopping area. Everybody looks like they’re having a great time and that’s the main reason I came out today, just to have fun and spend some money,” said Black Friday shopper, Jamie Gipson.

Black Friday shoppers and businesses were glad to see people stepping into stores this holiday season after Black Friday was mostly online last year due to the pandemic

“Me and my wife are basically out doing some pre-Christmas shopping trying to get some deals and well it feels a little different basically we still do some online things, but it feels a little different to see more people out and about, and shopping and seeing people’s faces. We’re still wearing our mask every once and a while, but it feels a little different but it’s more comfortable right now,” said Black Friday shopper, Jeff Irby.

Simply Irresistable is celebrating their first Black Friday here in the Queen City after they recently moved their 16-year business from Quitman to Meridian.

“We are really enjoying ourselves here and it’s been such a wonderful opportunity for us to be able to move to bigger and better things. We are very thankful to be a part of this community now. Everybody has really come out. You can tell everybody’s glad to finally be out and have things go back to normal. They’re all kind of you know kicking off the holiday season with shopping early this year I’ve noticed, and I’ve had a ton of foot traffic with all local buyers wanting to come in and shop local this year,” said Simply Irresistable owner, Chandler Hamrick.

And the deals don’t end Friday. Small Business Saturday is November 27th so check in with your local stores for ongoing sales.

Don’t forget to add Cyber Monday to your list of where to find the best deals this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Metro ambulance catches fire, no injuires reported
Marie Ward, 69, killed during hit-and-run incident in Butler, Ala.
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Butler

Latest News

Lazy Acres
Lazy Acres Christmas Tree Farm makes its return
National Diabetes Awareness Month.
Lifelong burden of diabetes
Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication....
FDA: Merck COVID pill effective; experts will review safety