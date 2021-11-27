Meridian businesses and shoppers embrace the return of Black Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People took to the stores Friday in Meridian for Black Friday deals too good to pass up.

Shopping bags in hand and wallets open. Many people couldn’t resist the great deals local and big box stores were offering Friday.

“The deals that are like 50% off, 75% off, and then like they have some really nice stuff around here. It’s just really convenient, very convenient shopping area. Everybody looks like they’re having a great time and that’s the main reason I came out today, just to have fun and spend some money,” said Black Friday shopper, Jamie Gipson.

Black Friday shoppers and businesses were glad to see people stepping into stores this holiday season after Black Friday was mostly online last year due to the pandemic

“Me and my wife are basically out doing some pre-Christmas shopping trying to get some deals and well it feels a little different basically we still do some online things, but it feels a little different to see more people out and about, and shopping and seeing people’s faces. We’re still wearing our mask every once and a while, but it feels a little different but it’s more comfortable right now,” said Black Friday shopper, Jeff Irby.

Simply Irresistable is celebrating their first Black Friday here in the Queen City after they recently moved their 16-year business from Quitman to Meridian.

“We are really enjoying ourselves here and it’s been such a wonderful opportunity for us to be able to move to bigger and better things. We are very thankful to be a part of this community now. Everybody has really come out. You can tell everybody’s glad to finally be out and have things go back to normal. They’re all kind of you know kicking off the holiday season with shopping early this year I’ve noticed, and I’ve had a ton of foot traffic with all local buyers wanting to come in and shop local this year,” said Simply Irresistable owner, Chandler Hamrick.

And the deals don’t end Friday. Small Business Saturday is November 27th so check in with your local stores for ongoing sales.

Don’t forget to add Cyber Monday to your list of where to find the best deals this weekend.

