Neshoba Central’s season ends at West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Point Green Wave beat the Neshoba Central Rockets 20-14 in the semi-finals of the playoffs.

The Rockets were able to bring the game within one touchdown, but unfortunately ran out of time on their final drive.

“We’ve been here (North Half) twice and got beat both times by less than a touchdown,” said Patrick Schoolar, head coach of Neshoba Central. “It’s tough to swallow right now and it’s going to be tough tomorrow, probably the next day. Eventually, we’ll get past it and we’ll move on, hit the weight room and try to come back again,” Schoolar said.

The first touchdown of the game was marked with controversy as the referees did not rule West Point’s quarterback down and the Rockets had to play from behind for the rest of the game.

“That’s one of them calls that in my opinion they missed it, but at the end of the day you got to make the tackle,” Schoolar said. “Play till the whistle blows. We can fuss about it all day long, but we just got to make the tackle. Officiating shouldn’t dictate a ball game,” he said.

Neshoba Central’s season may be over, but Coach Schoolar has no doubt that the Rockets will lift off for another deep playoff run.

“It’s our foundation. It’s who we are. You know we’re built to win ball games. You know, give credit to West Point. We tried to mimic them. Who’s the best team in the North? West Point. What do they do every day? They work every day,” he said. “That’s what we are going to do. That’s what we have done the last five or six years. That’s what we are going to do until they fire me or I quit,” he said.

The Rockets finish the season with a 12-1 record.

