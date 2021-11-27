Advertisement

Queen City Classic held Saturday

Queen City Classic
Queen City Classic(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Racers saddled up this afternoon for the 8th annual Queen City Classic barrel races.

Over 100 people turned up to the Lauderdale County Ag Center for the event to compete for the best time in their class. We spoke to the organizer of the race who said that the Queen City Classic is a great way to have some fun and to burn off some of that extra food from Thanksgiving.

“Well I think what makes the draw for this event on Thanksgiving weekend so appealing to people is that we’ve all been with family for days eating food over and over and we’re looking forward to getting out and participating in our hobby and having a good time,” said Queen City Classic producer Lisa Pevey.

For more information on events hosted at the Ag center, please visit their website: https://www.facebook.com/LauderdaleCountyAgriCenter/

