Meridian Business Alert Network re-launched

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is re-launching the “business Alert Network” or B.A.N.

The program is modeled after the neighborhood watch program and is meant as a preventative measure to avoid further incidents of vandalism to businesses in town.

MPD says that B.A.N seeks to reduce commercial crime and the fear of crime for shop owners and their customers.

“Perhaps this will curb some of the misinformation that goes on on Facebook and actually shows visitors and locals alike how safe and wonderful our downtown is,” Brickhaus Brewtique owner, Bill Arlinghaus, said. “With all of the new small businesses there’s plenty of stuff to do and it’s safe for them to do it.”

B.A.N will include quarterly meets and law enforcement crime prevention training in crimes that involve businesses, with lieutenant Rita Jack as the program’s director.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.