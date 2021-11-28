Meridian Small Business Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Small Business Saturday was created to encourage people to shop small.

“Everybody knows that times are hard right now for people. it has not been the best for everybody. shopping at small businesses and buying at small businesses is a way to give back to your community,” Christopher Clay, an employee at Mia’s, said. “When you buy from a big corporation, that money gets taken out of meridian and put in other places. when you buy from here, the money goes to local shop owners that will spend that money locally. by buying from small businesses you keep the money in the community, and you help meridian grow as a whole.”

Small businesses are an essential part of cities in the Magnolia State, so shopping local any day of the year impacts the whole community.

“We want a thriving downtown with a lot of businesses, no empty buildings, a lot of walking traffic, and a lot of people coming from out of town. you need these small businesses to thrive, do well, and want to bring people into Meridian,” Queen City Cigar Co-Owner, Erin Richardson, said.

Business owners say this shopping holiday is a great way to get the community off the online box stores and into local shops.

“We are a family-owned business and we have family recipes,” the Owner of Mia’s, Gina Giuliano, said. “My meat ball recipe is over 100-years-old. It comes from my grandparents in Italy, we make our meatball fresh.”

Small Business Saturday helps keep holiday shoppers in that “stay small, shop local” mindset.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.