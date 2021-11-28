Advertisement

Mississippi Children’s Museum kicks off winter wonder-land event

Winter Wonder-land at MCM
Winter Wonder-land at MCM(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

This week marks the start of a month of fun at the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian.

Tuesday is the start of their winter-wonderland event. The museum will have Santa Claus as a special guest on Sundays. Cookie decorating classes will be given, as well as story time with Santa and his elves.

“It’s great to have this awesome experience here in Meridian where you can learn about East Mississippi through each of our exhibits, and enjoy the holidays, and enjoy the crafts and activities. We also have two Magic Monday’s where our schools are out and so we open up on Monday’s when our schools are out for our children and families to come and enjoy,” said Heather Woodall, director of development at the children’s museum.

For a complete list of the dates of each activity at the children’s museum, please visit the museum’s website: https://mschildrensmuseum.org/meridian/calendar-events/

