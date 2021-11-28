Rain fades away for Sunday, setting up perfect weather for our Toython Block Party

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Showers will continue to linger through the early afternoon for Sunday. Temperatures will only climb into the lower 60′s for a high. By 4pm, the majority of us will be back to clear skies with temperatures quickly dropping into the mid 30′s for overnight into Monday morning.

Our first Toython Block Party will start at 4:30pm on Monday and lasts until 7:00pm. The good news is that we’ll see sunshine sticking around through Monday. Temperatures start off chilly Monday morning before warming into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s for highs for the afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40′s by the end of the block party. Make sure to come out and have a good time! We’ll be giving out free hot dogs and snacks, and the EMCC band will be playing. All you have to do is show up, eat, bring a toy to donate, and have a good time.

The sunshine will stick around through Thursday with temperatures slowly climbing back into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s and lows in the upper 40′s. Clouds will gradually start to move in by Friday, leading to the potential for stray showers on Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 70′s. Cloudy skies and isolated rain chances continue through next weekend with temperatures topping out in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s.

