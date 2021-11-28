Advertisement

Showers to start Sunday, but we’ll end the day dry

Rainy Sunday morning
Rainy Sunday morning(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Clouds will begin to move in overnight into Sunday with temperatures falling into the mid 40′s. As we get past the midnight hour, showers will start to move into the area and while we won’t see constant rain, many of us will see periods of showers. By the noon hour on Sunday the rain will start to move out of the area and leave us with clouds. The clouds will slowly file out throughout the afternoon, leaving us clear for the evening and overnight into Monday with lows in the morning being in the mid 30′s.

Monday will stay dry with sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s by the afternoon, just in time for our first Toython Block Party outside WTOK Studios in downtown Meridian. The party starts at 4:30pm and lasts until 7:00pm where temperatures will be falling back into the lower 50′s and eventually into the mid 30′s for overnight into Tuesday.

The calm pattern continues on Tuesday with more sunshine and a warming trend with temperatures climbing into the middle 60′s. Clouds gradually move back into the area for Wednesday, but we’ll still see periods of sunshine for the afternoon as well as for Thursday. Temperatures climb back into the 70′s on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. By next weekend we’ll be seeing partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60′s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
Iron Bowl Forecast
Freezing temps expected tonight, clouds move back in for Saturday

Latest News

Weather - November 26, 2021
Weather - November 26, 2021
Iron Bowl Forecast
Freezing temps expected tonight, clouds move back in for Saturday
Cooler for this Black Friday
Cooler weather for Black Friday shopping
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - November 26, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - November 26, 2021