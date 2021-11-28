Showers to start Sunday, but we’ll end the day dry

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Clouds will begin to move in overnight into Sunday with temperatures falling into the mid 40′s. As we get past the midnight hour, showers will start to move into the area and while we won’t see constant rain, many of us will see periods of showers. By the noon hour on Sunday the rain will start to move out of the area and leave us with clouds. The clouds will slowly file out throughout the afternoon, leaving us clear for the evening and overnight into Monday with lows in the morning being in the mid 30′s.

Monday will stay dry with sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s by the afternoon, just in time for our first Toython Block Party outside WTOK Studios in downtown Meridian. The party starts at 4:30pm and lasts until 7:00pm where temperatures will be falling back into the lower 50′s and eventually into the mid 30′s for overnight into Tuesday.

The calm pattern continues on Tuesday with more sunshine and a warming trend with temperatures climbing into the middle 60′s. Clouds gradually move back into the area for Wednesday, but we’ll still see periods of sunshine for the afternoon as well as for Thursday. Temperatures climb back into the 70′s on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. By next weekend we’ll be seeing partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60′s.

