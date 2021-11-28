Advertisement

Stray bullet kills Pa. man eating Thanksgiving dinner

By KYW Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (KYW) - Police in Pennsylvania are on the lookout for an armed murder suspect after a young man was fatally shot at his dinner table while celebrating Thanksgiving with his family.

Police say 25-year-old Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma was eating Thanksgiving dinner with his family when he was shot and killed by a stray bullet that pierced through a window of his Norristown, Pennsylvania, home.

“A sad scene, man. It was a sad scene, very bad,” neighbor William Holmes said. “Sitting in there with your family for Thanksgiving, and you would never expect for anything like that.”

Pennsylvania police are searching for 19-year-old Kevon Clarke in relation to the fatal...
Pennsylvania police are searching for 19-year-old Kevon Clarke in relation to the fatal shooting of a young man who was eating Thanksgiving dinner with his family. Investigators say Clarke is armed and dangerous.(Source: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, KYW via CNN)

People who live nearby say they heard loud, rapid shots. Others say they saw a family member wave paramedics over for help.

“She was crying and saying, ‘He’s in here. Please help.’ I seen paramedics rush in there,” Holmes said.

Police believe Moctezuma was hit by a stray bullet fired by 19-year-old Kevon Clarke. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument the suspect had with relatives over alcohol.

Police are now searching for Clarke, who they say is armed and dangerous. They are also looking for two other people involved.

“This is the second innocent bystander killed this year by a senseless dispute that turned to gun violence by someone who is not even legally able to own a gun,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele. “We will find this shooter and the others involved in this killing and seek justice for the murder of an innocent man, who wasn’t safe even in the confines of his own home.”

Clarke is wanted for first-degree murder and other charges. Anyone who sees him is asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
Fake Mississippi exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny
Fake exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny in Mississippi
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up

Latest News

Police are now searching for the murder suspect, who they say is armed and dangerous. They are...
Police searching for suspect after man fatally shot during Thanksgiving dinner
Shoppers in Downtown Meridian
Meridian Business Alert Network re-launched
Customer shops during Small Business Saturday
Meridian Small Business Saturday
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World on alert as UK reports cases of omicron COVID variant