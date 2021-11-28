Advertisement

Supreme Court set to take up all-or-nothing abortion fight

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. Both sides are telling the Supreme Court there’s no middle ground in Wednesday’s showdown over abortion. The justices can either reaffirm the constitutional right to an abortion or wipe it away altogether. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Both sides are telling the Supreme Court there’s no middle ground in Wednesday’s showdown over abortion.

The justices can either reaffirm the constitutional right to an abortion or wipe it away altogether. The 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is facing its most serious challenge in 30 years in front of a court with a 6-3 conservative majority that’s been remade by three appointees of President Donald Trump.

A ruling that overturned Roe would lead to outright bans or severe restrictions on abortion in 26 states. That assessment comes from the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights.

The case being argued comes from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

