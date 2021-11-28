Advertisement

Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says

New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been involved in the shooting of two people that left a woman dead Saturday (Nov. 27) in the 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue in Treme.(Photo provided by NOPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were slain in separate New Orleans shootings Saturday night (Nov. 27), the NOPD said.

The first fatal shooting was reported around 9 p.m. at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street on the outskirts of Treme. Police said officers responding to reports of gunfire found “an unidentified female” dead at the scene. The age of the victim was not immediately disclosed.

An adult man arrived to seek hospital treatment a short time later for a gunshot wound to his body, police said, and was determined to have been shot at the same scene where the woman died. Police later said the two victims were inside a vehicle when shot and that the wounded man drove himself to the hospital.

A 50-year-old woman was shot to death around 10:30 p.m., in the 6300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue in Gentilly.

Officers found this victim slain inside a white SUV that crashed at a Shell gas station, police said, offering no further details.

Police described each homicide as a murder. The Treme killing is being investigated by NOPD homicide detective Brittany Kimbrough and the Gentilly slaying by NOPD homicide detective Rayell Johnson. Anyone with information pertinent to the investigations is asked to call the detectives at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

