Adele gives the Human Jukebox a shoutout on Twitter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Battle of the Bands usually kicks off the weekend of the historic Bayou Classic game between the Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling Tigers.

During the competition, the Human Jukebox performed Adele’s “Easy on Me,” and it didn’t take long for Adele to retweet the video on Twitter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.