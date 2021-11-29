Chill will gradually diminish beneath sunshine this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week will be dry with slow warming, but rain could return this weekend.

Weather For the WTOK Toython Block Party

Tonight will be clear and chilly. This evening will cool into the 40s. Otherwise, the weather this evening looks great for the block party to begin our annual Toython. You’re invited to come party with us outside our studio in Downtown Meridian. All you have to bring is a toy to donate to help make this Christmas a merry one for children who need some help to make it happen.

The Next 24 Hours

The low temperature by morning will be near 35 degrees. Tuesday will be mainly sunny, but clouds may begin increasing for areas south of I-20 after about 2 PM. The high temperature will be near 68 degrees.

Gradual Warming This Week

Those clouds are associated with a fast-moving disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere. They are not likely to be rain clouds, and they will clear out by Wednesday afternoon. Slow warming will mark this week. As we often see this time of year, warming usually happens ahead of the arrival of our next weather maker.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker could mean rain as early as Saturday. More likely, Saturday’s rain will be limited to spotty showers, and a lot of us with stay dry. Rain may become more widespread on Sunday as a cold front develops and tracks through our area. The rain will exit Sunday night, and cooler weather will follow for Monday. That initial cold front could set up a more active weather pattern and temperatures swings for next week.

