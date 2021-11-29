Deion Sanders named SWAC Coach of the year
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Head Coach for the Jackson State Tigers, Deion Sanders, was named SWAC Coach of the year on Monday.
The pro and college football Hall of Fame player turned coach led Jackson State to a 10-1 regular season and the program’s first SWAC East Division title in eight seasons.
The Tigers will host Prairie View A&M for the conference championship Saturday.
