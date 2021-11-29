Advertisement

Deion Sanders named SWAC Coach of the year

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an...
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football against Edward Waters in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The game marks Sanders inaugural collegiate head coaching debut. Jackson State won 53-0. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Head Coach for the Jackson State Tigers, Deion Sanders, was named SWAC Coach of the year on Monday.

The Hall of Fame player turned coach led Jackson State to a 10-1 season, which resulted in the program’s first SWAC East Division title in eight seasons.

The Tigers will host Prairie View A&M for the conference championship Saturday.

