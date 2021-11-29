Deion Sanders named SWAC Coach of the year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Head Coach for the Jackson State Tigers, Deion Sanders, was named SWAC Coach of the year on Monday.

The Hall of Fame player turned coach led Jackson State to a 10-1 season, which resulted in the program’s first SWAC East Division title in eight seasons.

The pro and college football Hall of Fame player turned coach led Jackson State to a 10-1 regular season and the program’s first SWAC East Division title in eight seasons.

The Tigers will host Prairie View A&M for the conference championship Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.