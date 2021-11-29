Advertisement

Eligibility expanded for COVID-19 boosters

Eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots has been expanded to all adults 18 and over.
Eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots has been expanded to all adults 18 and over.(WBAY Staff)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots has been expanded to all adults 18 and over, and appointments for boosters can now be made at all county health department clinics for those who qualify.

Appointments can be made here or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453. Health officials say booster shots help maintain your immunity, which may decrease over time.

You can get a booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if you are at least 18 years old and:
• Fully vaccinated with two shots of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, AND
• It has been at least six months since your last shot of either vaccine.
OR:
• Fully vaccinated with one shot of Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, AND
• It has been at least two months since your last shot.

The date of your last shot will be verified when you arrive to receive your booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at numerous other providers statewide, including pharmacies and clinics. Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/search/ to find locations near you where you can receive first and second COVID-19 shots as well as additional COVID-19 shots for weakened immune systems and boosters.

MSDH also has first and second shots of COVID-19 vaccine available at county health departments. Please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card to your appointment, if available, if you have received prior shots of COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
Authorities release name of 11-year-old who died after being shot on east Texas hunting lease
Local people reacted to the three men charged with the death of Ahmaud Arbery. The men were...
Locals react to verdict in Ahmaud Arbery trial
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question...
‘I also believe that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided’ | Gov. Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi abortion case on ‘Meet The Press’
Jackson family uses daughter’s murder as fuel to help other homicide survivors ahead of the...
Jackson family uses daughter’s murder as fuel to help other homicide survivors ahead of the holidays
New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been...
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says

Latest News

FILER - This is a 1974 file photo showing golfer Lee Elder. Lee Elder was already 40 years old...
Lee Elder, first Black golfer to play Masters, dies at age 87
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial...
Wall Street steadies following omicron slide; stocks rise
2021 WTOK & Cane's Toython
WTOK kicks off Toython campaign
Cyber Monday won't have the same level of deals this year, experts say.
Cyber Monday sales should be robust but business cooling