Expect a warm-up for the start of December

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

November is winding down, and the weather looks good for the final days of this month. Today brings sunshine with highs close to average in the low-mid 60s. Cold tonight with lows in the mid 30s, but Tuesday brings sunshine and above average highs with temps in the upper 60s. Tuesday is also the official last day of what has been an above average hurricane season.

We enter into December on Wednesday with 70s in view! An upper-level ridge of High Pressure will dominate much of the country by the end of the week, and it’ll lead to above average temps. Highs for Hump Day will hover near 70 degrees, Thursday brings low 70s, and Friday brings mid 70s (10 degrees above average). It’ll also be dry as a bone all week which isn’t good considering Meridian is ending November with a rainfall deficit of more than 3 inches.

Unseasonably warm temps will follow us into the start of the weekend, but it seems like the pattern will begin to shift again. This shift looks to bring us much needed showers to the area with a possible cool down...stay tuned.

**The WTOK Toython Block Party is today from 4:30PM - 7PM in front of our station. Come eat, hear music, meet some of our staff, and most importantly donate toys . Click this link for more details: https://www.wtok.com/2021/11/25/wtok-kicks-off-annual-toython-campaign/

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.