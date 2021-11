A Celebration of Life service for Guy C. Luker, Jr., 71, of Butler will be held Friday, December 10, 2021, at 2 P.M. at Bumpers Funeral Home Chapel in Butler.

Guy was born February 7, 1950, in Butler, Alabama, to Guy Columbus Luker, Sr. and Armiteen Smith Luker. He passed away November 19, 2021, in Butler surrounded by his family. He was a truck driver for 39 years and retired from Carney Trucking.

Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Long Luker of Butler; sons, William Hugh Luker, II of Nicholsville; Robert Bonner of Fulton, NY; Jonathan Bonner (Charley) of Butler; daughter, Sara Nicole Bonner of Butler; sisters, Vera Ann Dillard (Wayne) of Pansy; Diane Barlow (Jerry) of Butler; grandchildren, Rylan Drake Tyson and Jaxon Odell Rowell of Butler; and bestest friend, Jeff Barlow of Butler.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Honorary Pallbearers will be St. Albans Lodge #22 of Linden and Marengo County Shrine Club of Linden.

