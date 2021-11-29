Innocent bystander injured during shoot-out

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person was shot in broad daylight Monday during what police said was a shootout.

Meridian police said the shootout happened between a number of cars, next to Auto Zone on 36th Avenue and 8th Street around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Police said an innocent bystander was struck and had non-life-threatening injuries.

People we talked to said it was a scary moment but one that happens way too often in the city.

The investigation is ongoing. We will have more details as they become available.

